Dusan Vlahovic has continued to be Juventus’ main striker, with injury the only reason he has not featured for the club in recent weeks. The Serbian forward has been a consistent presence when available and has maintained a strong work ethic on the pitch.

Over the last few seasons, Vlahovic has delivered solid performances and remained an important figure for Juventus. Despite competition for places, he has shown determination and quality, ensuring he stayed relevant within the squad whenever fit. His efforts have regularly been recognised, particularly during periods when goals were needed.

Juventus strengthened their attacking options in the summer by signing Jonathan David and Lois Openda. However, when the campaign began, Vlahovic managed to force his way back into the team. His performances made it difficult for the coaching staff to justify leaving him out, and he became a trusted option at the Allianz Stadium until his injury disrupted his momentum.

Competition and changing roles

Vlahovic’s absence has opened the door for David, who has stepped in as the club’s main striker. The Canadian has performed adequately, doing enough to justify his continued involvement in the starting lineup. His emergence has altered the attacking dynamic and given Juventus an alternative focal point in forward areas.

At the same time, Juventus have been linked with several attacking targets in recent weeks. The club’s interest in additional strikers has raised questions about Vlahovic’s long-term role and suggests there may be uncertainty surrounding his future. These developments have added to speculation about whether he remains central to the club’s plans for the current campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Uncertain future in Turin

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are now considering moving on from Vlahovic, with the club focused on securing the best possible value. The report claims that, despite rumours of renewed talks, the striker is far more likely to leave than stay.

This situation reflects a broader shift in priorities, with Juventus seemingly preparing for a change in their attacking department. While Vlahovic has proven his quality and commitment, circumstances now point towards an exit rather than a continued leading role. His injury, combined with new signings and transfer activity, has placed his future firmly under scrutiny as the season progresses.