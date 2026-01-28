Juventus are among several clubs showing strong interest in signing Marcos Senesi this summer, with the defender set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Argentinian has been in outstanding form for Bournemouth and is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders currently playing in the Premier League. His consistent performances have not gone unnoticed, and his contract situation has placed him firmly on the radar of a number of top sides.

Bournemouth have made efforts to secure Senesi on a new deal but have been unable to reach an agreement with him. As a result, the club are now preparing for the likelihood of his departure once the campaign concludes. This development has opened the door for interested teams to step up their pursuit, knowing they can acquire a high-level defender without paying a transfer fee.

Juventus push to secure key target

Juventus view Senesi as a major opportunity in the market and is determined to position itself strongly in the race for his signature. The Bianconeri see him as a player who could immediately strengthen their defensive options and add experience at the highest level. With his proven performances in England, he fits the profile of a defender capable of adapting quickly to the demands of Serie A.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus consider Senesi to be one of their most important transfer targets ahead of the summer window. The report states that the club have already made contact with his entourage and believes they are well placed to complete the move. Their confidence stems from both their sporting project and the appeal of joining one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs.

Marcos Senesi (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Competition expected for Senesi signature

Juventus are fully aware that competition for Senesi will be intense. Several clubs are expected to make their interest known before the season ends, given his availability on a free transfer and his strong reputation. This is why the Old Lady is continuing to push their case and act decisively, rather than waiting until the market becomes crowded.

For Senesi, interest from a club of Juventus’ stature is likely to be flattering. A move to Turin would represent a significant step in his career and an opportunity to compete regularly at the highest level in domestic and European competitions. While nothing is finalised yet, it would not be a surprise if he ultimately chose Juventus as his next destination, should they succeed in convincing him of their long term vision.