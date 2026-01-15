Juventus are edging closer to sealing an agreement with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi and his entourage on a summer free transfer.

The Bianconeri would like to bolster their defensive ranks and put a new centre-back at Luciano Spalletti’s disposal. However, this isn’t considered an urgent matter.

Therefore, their defensive plans can be adjourned until the summer, while they focus on adding other profiles to the squad this month, mainly a central midfielder, a back-up for Kenan Yildiz, a right-back, and potentially a new striker.

Juve closing in on Marcos Senesi deal

Over the past few weeks, Juventus have been increasingly linked with a Senesi, whose contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Cherries have been trying to keep the Argentine at the Vitality, but he has thus far turned down all extension proposals, which isn’t surprising when considering the list of high-profile admirers that have been tracking him. Even Barcelona have been mentioned as a serious suitor.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Juventus remain ahead of the competition in the race for Senesi.

Marcos Senesi (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The transfer market expert reveals that the 28-year-old’s agents had already offered him to the Bianconeri last June.

At the time, the Serie A giants opted against making an immediate move, but they have been keeping tabs on the player ever since.

Juventus & Senesi working on a pre-agreement

The rules state that a player can freely negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club once he enters the final months of his existing contract.

Therefore, Juventus and Senesi could soon tie the knot, as contacts between the two parties continue as they aim to define a full accord.

The Argentine international is a left-footed defender who has already played alongside Lloyd Kelly between 2022 and 2024. The two centre-backs at times vied for a starting berth, but they also played side-by-side, with the Englishman moving to other roles in the backline.