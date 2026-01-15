Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly sanctioned the onslaught for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Bianconeri have four strikers in their first team, but Dusan Vlahovic, who is the manager’s first choice, has been ruled out with a serious injury that will keep him out for at least another month, and will most probably leave the club when his contract expires in June, while Arkadiusz Milik hasn’t played a match since June 2024.

Moreover, Lois Openda isn’t considered a traditional centre-forward. Although Jonathan David is finally building some momentum, Spalletti might feel more reassured by the presence of a new No.9 within his ranks.

Crystal Palace want €35 for Juventus target Jean-Philippe Mateta

In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with various profiles, including Alexander Sorloth, Artem Dovbyk, and Mateo Pellegrino.

Furthermore, the club had reportedly sent scouts to monitor Mateta towards the end of December.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A giants have enquired about the 27-year-old striker, and they were told that Crystal Palace have set their price at €30-35 million in January.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The transfer market insider adds that the Frenchman’s arrival has already received Spalletti’s seal of approval.

When the 66-year-old was appointed in late October, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli had agreed to grant him an important say in the club’s market affairs.

Spalletti would be happy to accommodate Mateta

Mateta is a native of Sevran, France, who started his career at Châteauroux. He had spells at Lyon, Le Havre, and Mainz before signing for Palace in 2023.

The French-Congolese striker has now cemented himself as one of the most consistent goal scorers in the Premier League. This season, he has netted 10 goals and provided two assists in his 32 appearances across all competitions.

Mateta’s contract with the Eagles will expire in June 2027, so his market value could sharply decrease in the summer.

Therefore, Juventus might be tempted to delay their plans until July rather than pay €35 million in January.