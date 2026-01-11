Juventus have reportedly sent their scouts to watch Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in action.

The Serie A giants are currently without Dusan Vlahovic, who suffered a high-grade lesion that required surgical intervention in early December.

In the meantime, Luciano Spalletti has been relying on Jonathan David and Lois Openda, who have been vying for the No.9 role. However, the two new signings have been enduring him highs and lows in recent weeks, and the manager doesn’t consider either one a natural centre-forward.

Therefore, Juventus have been studying their options in the market this month, as they consider bringing in a new striker.

Juventus keeping close tabs on Jean-Philippe Mateta

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been linked with various centre-forwards, including Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid, and Roma’s Artem Dovbyk.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have been monitoring Mateta, although a January move remains highly unlikely.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has been tipped to leave Selhurst Park next summer, and the Old Lady is ready to sign up for the race for his services.

The source adds that Spalletti is in no rush to add a striker to his ranks in January, preferring to wait until the summer when more appealing profiles will become available.

The Turin-based newspaper adds that the Juventus scouts were in London to scout the French international.

Crystal Palace to accept price-cut deal for Mateta next summer?

The report notes that Milan, who had already tried to sign Mateta last summer, could rejoin the fray. The Rossoneri were repelled by Palace’s €40 million asking price. However, with the player’s contract set to expire in June 2027, the valuation is expected to drop to €20-25 million next summer.

The Sevran native started his career at Chateauroux, and then had spells at Lyon, Le Havre, and Mainz, before joining Palace in 2021. This season, he has contributed with 10 goals and two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Unlike David and Openda, the 192cm-tall striker is undoubtedly a genuine target man. He would be a suitable replacement for Vlahovic, who is expected to leave once his contract expires in June.