Juventus are still working on finding the right formula to bring Federico Chiesa back from Liverpool.

The Bianconeri’s desire to re-sign the 28-year-old is one of the worst-kept secrets in Turin. The winger only left the club 18 months ago on the orders of Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli.

However, with the aforementioned manager and director long gone, Chiesa is once again a welcome figure in Turin. He already has allies in the shape of Giorgio Chiellini and Luciano Spalletti, who are pushing for his return.

Juventus & Liverpool trying to find a suitable formula for Federico Chiesa deal

Juventus have already kick-started the process of bringing Chiesa back to Continassa, launching talks with the player’s entourage, as well as Liverpool.

Amidst his lack of playing time at Arne Slot’s court, the winger would be delighted to rejoin his former employers, where he’ll have the opportunity to improve his playing time and potentially regain his status as a protagonist for both club and country.

Federico Chiesa (Getty Images)

However, finding an agreement with the Reds on a formula remains the biggest hurdle for Damien Comolli and Co.

Juventus were initially hoping to sign the player on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. On the other hand, the reigning English champions insist on adding an obligation to buy, as they want to guarantee themselves a transfer fee.

Therefore, the Bianconeri’s directors have reportedly come up with a creative solution.

Juventus propose penalty clause

According to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants are willing to sign Chiesa on loan with an obligation to buy, but would like to include a clause that allows them to relieve themselves of this obligation by paying a penalty.

It should be noted that Chelsea resorted to a similar clause last summer, paying £5 million to avoid buying Jadon Sancho from Manchester United for £25 million.

It remains to be seen if this solution will appease Liverpool, who are hoping to recoup the investment they made in the summer of 2024, when they paid circa €15 to buy the Euro 2020 winner.