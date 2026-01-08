Juventus are Federico Chiesa are keen to reunite with one another this January, but Liverpool star Mohamed Salah might have the final say on the matter.

The Italian international was pushed out of Turin in the summer of 2024 by Thiago Motta, who expelled him from his squad, and Cristiano Giuntoli, who couldn’t find an agreement on a contract renewal with his agents.

But with the head coach and Football Director both gone, the 28-year-old is once again a welcome figure at Continassa. He already has strong allies in his former national team manager, Luciano Spalletti, and former captain Giorgio Chiellini, who is orchestrating his compatriot’s return.

Federico Chiesa keen to rejoin Juventus

In recent days, Juventus made concrete steps on this front, opening a dialogue with Liverpool after receiving the green light from Chiesa.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player is pushing for a return to Turin, while the Reds remain reluctant.

Mo Salah and Federico Chiesa (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

As the pink newspaper tells it, the reigning Premier League champions aren’t against Chiesa’s departure. After all, he isn’t considered a key player in Arne Slot’s plans. However, they’re adopting a cautious approach, as they don’t want to be caught short-handed in attack.

Liverpool are already without the injured Alexander Isak, while Salah’s fate remains uncertain.

Salah future could affect Juventus & Chiesa reunion

The 33-year-old is currently with the Egyptian national team at the African Cup of Nations. While he’ll return to Merseyside later in the month, the former Roma and Fiorentina star might decide to entertain January offers, especially after his public fallout with Slot earlier this season.

If Salah ends up leaving Anfield, the English giants could well block Chiesa’s transfer to maintain some attacking depth.

But in the meantime, negotiations between Juventus and Liverpool continue as they try to find an agreement for a transfer that will likely be delayed until the final stages of January.

The Bianconeri are hoping to sign the Euro 2020 winner on loan, while the Reds prefer a permanent transfer.