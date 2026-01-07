After just one season in Turin, Douglas Luiz returned to the Premier League following his move from Juventus to Nottingham Forest. The midfielder had joined the Bianconeri from Aston Villa with high expectations, as he was widely tipped to become the central figure in their midfield. Juventus believed they had secured one of the most complete midfielders available at the time.

However, the move did not unfold as planned. Luiz struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and failed to make a lasting impression under two different managers. Despite his strong reputation from his time in England, he found it difficult to adapt to the tactical and physical demands of Italian football. As a result, he was unable to deliver the level of consistency Juventus had anticipated.

Struggles in Italy and a swift return

During his spell at Aston Villa, Luiz had attracted interest from several of the world’s top clubs, which made Juventus confident they were signing a player of elite quality. That promise never translated into sustained performances in Serie A. The Brazilian appeared uncomfortable in his new surroundings, and his inability to settle ultimately led to a swift return to English football after just one campaign.

Now at Nottingham Forest on loan, Luiz has been allowed to revive his career in a familiar environment. The move includes an obligation for Forest to make the transfer permanent if certain conditions are met, placing his future firmly in his own hands.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Forest future nearing a decision

According to Il Bianconero, Forest is required to sign Luiz permanently if he plays at least 45 minutes in 15 matches. So far, he has featured in nine games that meet those criteria, leaving the club just six matches short of triggering the obligation. Given his importance to the team, that threshold appears increasingly likely to be reached.

Luiz has already become a key figure for Forest, and with the club still involved in European competition alongside nearly 20 remaining league fixtures, his involvement is expected to continue. This situation suggests Forest will almost certainly rely on him heavily as the season progresses.

After a difficult period in Italy, Luiz will be determined to ensure his return to England is a success. Performing consistently would not only secure his long-term future at Forest but also close the chapter on an unsuccessful spell at Juventus.