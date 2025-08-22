Douglas Luiz has completed his move from Juventus to Nottingham Forest following a challenging 12 months at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived in Turin having established himself as one of the most highly regarded players in his position, following an impressive spell at Aston Villa. Juventus identified him as a key figure in their efforts to rebuild the midfield, believing he would be an ideal fit for their evolving squad. However, his time in Italy failed to meet expectations.

Difficult Season at Juventus

Luiz’s single season at Juventus proved difficult, with the midfielder struggling under two different managers and failing to adapt to the demands of Serie A. Despite the high hopes surrounding his arrival, he was unable to establish himself within the team and eventually returned to England. The move to Nottingham Forest represents an opportunity for Luiz to rediscover his form and demonstrate that he is better suited to English football. Forest, who will compete in the Europa League this season, provides a platform for him to rebuild his career and regain confidence at a high level.

It is surprising that Luiz found life in Italy so challenging, as he appeared to be the right profile for Juventus when he was signed. Nevertheless, his performances fell short of expectations, and he struggled to secure a consistent role within the squad. His difficulties have been widely noted, with critics highlighting both his on-field struggles and the mental challenges he faced during his time at the club.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Bucciantini’s Assessment

Italian journalist Marco Bucciantini spoke about Luiz’s struggles, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Douglas Luiz? I’ve always seen him as a player struggling, even mentally.

“The Brazilian has never found a role for Juventus. However, he’s had plenty of chances. It must be said that Douglas Luiz has never been seen as so present, even within the group. And no coach has ever wanted to take a chance on him.”

Luiz’s difficulties at Juventus have been evident, and while his spell in Italy did not yield the desired results, he now has the opportunity to prove himself once again in England. Nottingham Forest supporters will hope that he can regain the form that made him a standout performer at Aston Villa, and that he can flourish in a familiar environment where his qualities are better suited to the demands of the league. The club and fans alike will be keen to see whether Luiz can revive his career and make a significant impact in the coming season.