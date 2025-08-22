Crystal Palace could make a late push to sign Lloyd Kelly before the transfer window closes, as they look to strengthen their defence amid growing uncertainty over the future of Marc Guéhi.

The Eagles are facing the possibility of losing Guéhi to Liverpool, who remain keen on the England international. With the defender open to a move and only two years left on his current deal, Palace may decide to sell now to secure a sizeable fee rather than risk his value diminishing in the months ahead.

Should Guéhi depart, Palace are expected to reinvest heavily in the squad, and Kelly has emerged as a leading candidate to reinforce their backline.

Palace Eye Kelly as Defensive Cover

According to Calciomercato, Palace have already begun preparing for Guéhi’s potential exit by identifying Kelly as a replacement. The 26-year-old only joined Juventus earlier this year after an initial loan spell from Newcastle United, which was made permanent in the summer following an impressive run of displays.

Despite his promising performances in Turin, Kelly is not considered indispensable within Igor Tudor’s squad. With Gleison Bremer returning from injury and Juan Cabal expected back soon, Juventus may be willing to sanction his sale to raise funds for other areas of the team.

This situation opens the door for Palace to swoop, particularly as manager Oliver Glasner has made defensive reinforcements a priority before deadline day.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A Sensible Move for All Parties

For Palace, Kelly would provide a strong addition to the squad. His versatility, pace and composure on the ball make him well-suited to the Premier League, while his experience in Italy has added to his defensive maturity.

For Juventus, cashing in on Kelly could represent good business. Having signed him relatively cheaply, they could generate a profit while focusing resources elsewhere in the squad.

While Palace fans will be reluctant to see Guéhi leave, moving swiftly for Kelly could soften the blow and ensure the team remains competitive at the back. Much will depend on Liverpool’s pursuit of Guéhi, but Palace look ready to act decisively in the final days of the market.