Juventus are once again managing a number of players who do not feature in their long-term plans and are expected to depart during this transfer window. This is a recurring scenario for the club, but their handling of it has shifted notably compared to previous summers.

Last year, players deemed surplus to requirements were excluded from the main group, training separately and away from the first team. This summer, however, the approach has been different. All players, regardless of their status, have trained together. Igor Tudor even included those considered unwanted on the club’s tour of Germany, underlining the importance of maintaining squad unity and morale.

A New Approach with Vlahovic

Among the players who could leave, Dusan Vlahovic stands out as the most significant. The Serbian striker has entered the final year of his contract and is widely seen as a player Juventus are prepared to sell. Nevertheless, rather than isolating him, the club have kept him fully involved. He has trained with the team and featured in pre-season matches, including appearances at the Club World Cup.

This strategy has allowed Vlahovic to demonstrate his abilities and maintain match sharpness, potentially increasing his appeal to other clubs. Juventus hope that his form will persuade a buyer to step forward before the close of the transfer window. The decision to integrate him reflects a pragmatic approach, ensuring that even players set to leave contribute positively while they remain at the club.

Massimo Mauro

Massimo Mauro’s Perspective

Massimo Mauro has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ new strategy, commenting via Calciomercato: “Juventus could become a nuisance to the two favorites, a surprise like Atalanta have been in recent years. If the goals come from David and his understudy… By the way, his replacement could be Vlahovic, and Tudor’s attitude is allowing him to play, and play well at that. That’s what went wrong last year: having contracted players and treating them like they were problems.”

His assessment highlights how Juventus’ decision to keep players integrated may strengthen the squad rather than create divisions. For Vlahovic, this could be an opportunity to showcase his quality and ultimately secure a move. For Juventus, it ensures that the club gain the most from his presence while negotiations over his future continue.