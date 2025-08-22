Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Edon Zhegrova from Lille during the current transfer window, and the Kosovo international has expressed a strong desire to join the Italian side.

The Bianconeri face a logistical challenge, as they need to sell Nicolas Gonzalez before adding Zhegrova to their squad. Discussions with Atletico Madrid regarding Gonzalez have been ongoing, but the progress of the transfer has not moved as swiftly as Juventus would have hoped. This delay has raised concerns that the club may miss out on securing Zhegrova, as other clubs are also interested in the Lille star and would be willing to bring him into their squads if an opportunity arises.

Alternative Plans for Juventus

Aware of the potential risk in their pursuit of Zhegrova, Juventus have identified an alternative option to strengthen their squad. According to Tuttojuve, the club has set their sights on AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers as a viable alternative should the Lille deal fail to materialise.

Saelemaekers has been involved in several pre-season games for Milan this summer, yet the Rossoneri is reportedly open to his sale if the right offer is made. Juventus view him as a suitable replacement for Zhegrova, providing them with a contingency plan to reinforce their squad without delay. The addition of Saelemaekers could also prove to be a valuable asset, offering versatility and the potential to contribute more consistently to the team’s success than Gonzalez.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Implications for the Squad

The ongoing situation highlights the complexities Juventus face in the transfer market, where timing and negotiation are crucial. While Zhegrova remains the preferred target, the club’s proactive approach in identifying alternatives such as Saelemaekers demonstrates their determination to strengthen the squad regardless of potential obstacles.

For the Bianconeri, the next few weeks will be decisive. Securing either Zhegrova or Saelemaekers will allow Juventus to enhance their options on the flanks and address areas of need ahead of the competitive season. Supporters will be keen to see how the club navigates this transfer window and whether the alternative strategy proves successful in ensuring the squad is adequately reinforced for the challenges ahead.