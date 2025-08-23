Juventus is closing in on bringing Randal Kolo Muani back to the club this summer, and the Frenchman will further strengthen their squad. Earlier in the transfer window, they added Jonathan David to their attack to ensure that it is strong enough.

The men in black and white want a successful season, and Igor Tudor knows he must do better than Thiago Motta, whose first half of last season was very good. The Bianconeri see him as an ideal manager who could make things better for them and are working to support him.

He has some fine players in every position on the team, and Juve could still replace those he does not fully trust before this transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri scored just 58 goals in the league last season, fewer than even Fiorentina, which did not finish inside the top four. Juve needs more goals, especially if they want to win the Serie A title at the end of this season.

Fans want to be entertained, goals provide that, and Juve will need to improve on last season's tally one way or another.

Tudor will have a variety of players to pick from when the season starts, and there are some we expect to be important pieces in his plans.

Kenan Yildiz had a quiet pre-season, but he was in fantastic form during the Club World Cup, and we expect him to earn a starting place automatically.

Jonathan David is also almost certain to start matches for the team, but he could be paired with Kolo Muani.

It remains unclear if Tudor will adopt a 4-3-3 system, but that could be beneficial for his team, considering the profile of players that he has. This will mean Yildiz, David and Francisco Conceicao will play in the front three, with Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli and Teun Koopmeiners playing behind them.

However, Tudor can also adopt a 4-4-2 formation and pair David alongside Kolo Muani in attack to cause more problems for teams.

In this system, Yildiz will stay wide on the left, while Conceicao will stay on the right, but Muani will play behind David, and Koopmeiners will play in central midfield instead of a more attacking role.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Dusan Vlahovic are currently expected to leave the club, but the Bianconeri will have to replace them.

However, if both attackers were to remain in Turin, they would serve as backup options and could replace either of the strikers.

Gonzalez can also play on the wing, making him a good option that the manager will need to replace if the Bianconeri cash in on him, as this is their plan now.