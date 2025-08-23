Edon Zhegrova has emerged as a serious transfer target for Juventus during the current window, and reports suggest that he has now been told to leave his present club.

The Kosovo international, who plays for Lille in Ligue 1, is in the final year of his contract, with less than twelve months remaining on his current deal. His situation has placed him firmly on the radar of several top clubs, with some reports even indicating that personal terms may already have been discussed with Juventus. The Bianconeri are prepared to move for him should they finalise the sale of Nicolas Gonzalez.

Lille’s Stance on Zhegrova

Lille have reportedly taken a firm approach towards players whose futures are uncertain. The French club are said to be building their squad around those who are fully committed and tied down to long-term contracts. This policy has left Zhegrova outside their immediate plans, given his refusal so far to extend his stay.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Zhegrova has now been informed that he is no longer considered part of Lille’s project. This decision places him in a difficult position ahead of the new campaign, as he risks spending the season without regular football if he remains at the club.

Edon Zhegrova (Getty Images)

Opportunity for Juventus

Lille’s stance may work in Juventus’ favour, as the player’s availability could lead to a cut-price deal. The Bianconeri have admired Zhegrova for some time, and his situation now provides a potential opening to finally secure his signature. His attacking qualities and ability to operate effectively on the wing are attributes that Juventus believe could enhance their squad, particularly as they look to balance departures with fresh reinforcements.

For Zhegrova, leaving Lille appears inevitable, and a move to Turin would offer him the chance to prove himself at one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. The coming weeks will be decisive as Juventus attempts to resolve Gonzalez’s future and position itself to take advantage of the opportunity presented by Lille’s decision.

The Kosovo star’s next step now seems clear: to find a new club that values his talent and provides him with the platform to play regularly. With Juventus continuing to monitor the situation closely, the conditions appear favourable for a transfer that suits all parties.