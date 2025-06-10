Over the years, Juventus has consistently focused on signing young players, particularly as they continue to strengthen their flourishing youth sector. The club, known as the men in black and white, has established a robust framework that includes a Under-19 team and a Next Gen team, which operates as a professional extension of their youth development system.

Several current first-team players at Juventus have risen through the club’s ranks, exemplifying the success of their youth academy. One notable example is Kenan Yildiz, who progressed through the club’s developmental stages before breaking into the senior squad. This pathway emphasises the club’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

Juventus’ Commitment to Youth Development

Juventus places great importance on maintaining a thriving youth sector. To achieve this, they employ a network of scouts dedicated to identifying the most promising talents around the world. Their scouting efforts are comprehensive and global, ensuring the club remains competitive by continuously adding high-potential players to their ranks.

Recently, the club has identified a particularly talented young prospect in Bulgaria who they hope will further enhance their youth teams. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is interested in signing Maksim Minkov, a 17-year-old striker currently playing for Ludogorets Razgrad’s Under-17 team. Minkov has been recognised as one of the finest youngsters in his country, attracting attention from some of the continent’s top clubs.

Competition for Maksim Minkov’s Signature

The report states that Juventus is not the only club vying for Minkov’s signature. Udinese and Girona are also reportedly in contention, having observed his performances and being convinced of his potential. This trio of clubs represents serious competition, underscoring how highly rated Minkov is in European youth football circles.

Juventus needs to continue adding top young players to their system, as this ensures they can promote promising stars to the first team. Hopefully, Minkov will choose to join us.