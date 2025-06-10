New Juventus general manager Damien Comolli has confirmed that the Bianconeri have reached an agreement to retain Randal Kolo Muani until the conclusion of the Club World Cup. The French forward joined Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window and quickly made a significant impact during his six months with the club.

Kolo Muani’s performances impressed the Juventus hierarchy, and the club is eager to secure his services for the next season. However, their immediate priority is to have him available for the upcoming Club World Cup, which is set to begin in just a few days.

Kolo Muani’s Impact at Juventus

Juventus supporters have grown particularly fond of Kolo Muani, who scored crucial goals that contributed to the club’s qualification for next season’s Champions League. The Frenchman has found life in Turin much more favourable compared to his struggle for playing time and relevance at PSG. This mutual appreciation makes the decision to extend his loan a straightforward one for all parties involved.

PSG, having just secured the Champions League title without Kolo Muani featuring in their squad, do not have space for him in their Club World Cup roster. Consequently, they agreed to the loan extension, allowing him to compete for Juventus in the competition.

Official Confirmation and Future Prospects

Speaking at his official unveiling, Comolli stated via Juventus’s official X account, “We’ve reached an agreement with PSG for the extension of Kolo Muani’s loan for the Club World Cup. He wants to stay with us next season as well.” This announcement reassures fans that the club is committed to retaining a player who has already shown significant promise.

Kolo Muani has delivered several strong performances during his time at Juventus and is viewed as a player with the potential to improve further in the coming season. His continued presence at the club is expected to strengthen Juventus’s attacking options as they aim to compete on multiple fronts.