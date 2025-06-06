Randal Kolo Muani joined Juventus on loan in January and has quickly established himself as one of their key players. His performances have caught the attention of the club and supporters alike, especially considering the relatively short time he has spent in Turin. His loan agreement is due to expire at the end of this month, which would ordinarily mean a return to Paris Saint-Germain. However, recent developments suggest that Juventus are considering extending his stay, at least for the upcoming Club World Cup, which begins in just over a week.

Juventus Seeking Stability Ahead of Club World Cup

Juventus currently find themselves managing several important issues as the Club World Cup approaches. One is their managerial situation, which now appears to be resolved, with Igor Tudor remaining in charge. With that decision settled, the focus has shifted to the playing squad. The club must ensure they have a team capable of performing on the global stage, and Kolo Muani is seen as an important figure in those plans. His presence could offer tactical and physical strength in attack, and Juventus are believed to be exploring the possibility of keeping him beyond his original loan term.

Kolo Muani’s Adaptation in Turin

According to a report by Il Bianconero, Juventus are looking to retain Kolo Muani for the Club World Cup and potentially for the following season through a new agreement. Although his performances were inconsistent after a strong start, the same report claims he has “settled in, well-integrated into Tudor’s tactical schemes and eager to stay in Turin.

Despite any earlier fluctuations in form, the club appears to value his potential contribution to their international campaign. They believe his growing familiarity with the manager’s system and his willingness to remain in Turin could benefit the team significantly. Juventus are hopeful that he will continue to perform well and play a vital role during the Club World Cup. The decision to pursue a longer-term arrangement indicates the trust they have developed in his abilities during this short but impactful spell.