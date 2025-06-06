Kenan Yildiz has become a leading figure in the Juventus dressing room and continues to gain prominence at the Allianz Stadium. The young Turkish international is seen by the club as a vital part of their future, and there is a clear intention to build the team around him for the long term. His growing importance is reflected in the consistent playing time he is expected to receive, as Juventus focus on developing their next generation of stars.

Juventus Committed to Yildiz’s Development

Yildiz is reportedly enjoying life in Turin and has no intention of leaving the Allianz Stadium any time soon. This mutual commitment benefits both player and club, as Juventus look to foster his development without the distractions of potential transfers or outside interest. The men in black and white regard him as one of the top young players in the game and, for now, have no desire to cash in on his potential. Their aim is to help him grow into a key figure for years to come.

As he continues to mature on the pitch, Yildiz has also captured attention off it. He has become something of a social media sensation and has even been compared to former Juventus legends, most notably Alessandro Del Piero. While such comparisons are flattering, there is a strong belief within the club that Yildiz should be allowed to forge his own identity and leave a unique legacy at the Allianz Stadium. His natural talent, combined with the right environment and guidance, could allow him to develop into a player of real distinction.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

McKennie Highlights Modern Pressures

Weston McKennie has recently spoken about Yildiz and the challenges faced by young players in the modern game. As quoted by Il Bianconero, McKennie said, “I’ve known Kenan since he trained with us as a young player. He’s a great talent. I think you just have to let him grow in his own way. The problem with young players today can be social media. There was no social media before. Nowadays, there’s all kinds of pressure, from all sides. If you want to become a top player, you take on the pressure, but a lot of it is unnecessary pressure that’s put on one person.”

Yildiz’s potential is clear, and Juventus are fortunate to have him within their squad. With continued support and patience, there is every chance he will develop fully and fulfil the expectations placed upon him.