Juventus has brought an end to speculation over Igor Tudor’s future by officially confirming him as their manager for the next season. The Bianconeri had hoped to bring in a more experienced coach to replace the Croatian, pursuing Antonio Conte as their primary target. Additionally, Gian Piero Gasperini was considered as a potential option. However, both candidates declined Juventus’s advances, leaving the club in a difficult situation.

With the Club World Cup approaching rapidly, Juventus needed to make a timely decision regarding the managerial position. After careful consideration, the club decided to retain Tudor, not only to lead the team in the upcoming tournament but also to manage the squad throughout the 2025–2026 season.

Changes in the Club’s Leadership Structure

Juventus has recently overhauled its decision-making processes at board level, a move that has had a significant impact on the club’s direction. A key figure in this restructuring is Damien Comolli, who has been appointed as General Manager. Comolli is tasked with overseeing much of the day-to-day operations at the club, and he played a central role in announcing Tudor’s contract renewal.

Speaking through Juventus’s official X account, Comolli said, “Igor Tudor will be our coach for the 2025/26 season. We’re working together, and I want to reiterate that he will be our coach next season.” His statement serves to reassure fans and stakeholders that the club is committed to continuity under Tudor’s leadership.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Confidence in Tudor’s Abilities and Future

The club believes Tudor has fulfilled the objectives set when he was appointed. His ability to stabilise the team and meet set targets has earned him the trust of the new management. Juventus are therefore convinced that maintaining stability by retaining Tudor as manager is the best course of action for their ambitions.

Despite earlier hopes to attract high-profile coaches, Juventus have accepted that Tudor remains the optimal choice given current circumstances. The decision underscores the importance of consistency during a period of transition for the club.