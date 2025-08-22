Juventus and Atletico Madrid are continuing negotiations over a potential transfer for Nicolas Gonzalez, with the player keen on a move to Spain. The Argentine attacker has found himself out of favour since Igor Tudor replaced Thiago Motta, who had originally brought him to the club. His lack of playing time has fuelled speculation that his departure from Turin is now only a matter of time.

Gonzalez has largely escaped heavy criticism during his time at Juventus, as much of the scrutiny has fallen on higher-profile players such as Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners. However, his own performances have not convinced, and with limited opportunities under Tudor, both the club and the player appear ready to move on.

Juventus Set Asking Price

Juventus are open to selling Gonzalez in this window in order to create space for reinforcements. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are seeking a fee of €25 million for his signature. While this figure is lower than what they initially paid Fiorentina to bring him in, it is considered an acceptable valuation by Juventus given the circumstances.

Atletico Madrid, however, view the asking price as excessive. The Spanish club are currently offering around €15 million, leaving a difference of €10 million between the two positions. For any deal to progress, this gap will need to be resolved through further negotiations. Both sides remain engaged in preliminary discussions, and there is cautious optimism that common ground could eventually be found.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Gonzalez’s Desire for Spain

For Gonzalez, the chance to join Diego Simeone’s side is a significant motivation. A move to La Liga would provide him with the opportunity to revitalise his career in a new environment, under a manager known for maximising the potential of hardworking forwards. Juventus, meanwhile, will be keen to ensure they do not undervalue an asset who, even if not a regular starter, remains a player of quality and potential.

The coming weeks are expected to be decisive. Whether Atletico increase their offer or Juventus agree to reduce their demands will determine if the transfer is completed. For now, the player’s future remains unresolved, but his preference for a move to Spain makes it increasingly likely that his time in Turin will come to an end.