Arthur Melo is reportedly on the verge of sealing a loan move back to Gremio from Juventus, with the deal said to be close to completion and possibly finalised within hours.

The Brazilian midfielder began his professional career with Gremio before making the switch to Europe, initially joining Barcelona. He later moved to Juventus in the summer of 2020 as part of a high-profile swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic. However, both players struggled to make a lasting impact at their respective clubs, and neither lived up to the expectations surrounding the transfer.

Arthur’s Situation at Juventus

Arthur has been out of Juventus’ long-term plans for several seasons. Despite joining pre-season training with the rest of the squad this summer under Igor Tudor, his involvement was not considered an indication of reintegration into the first team. The manager’s decision to keep all players together for training did not alter the club’s view that the midfielder was surplus to requirements.

Juventus have been keen to reduce their squad numbers and secure moves for players not in their project. Arthur has been among those considered most likely to depart, and his return to Brazil appears to provide a suitable solution for all parties involved. For the club, his departure could bring much-needed relief, as the midfielder has remained on their books for several years without contributing significantly on the pitch.

Agreement with Gremio

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Gremio believe they have reached an agreement with Juventus and are confident of finalising the deal soon. The move would see Arthur rejoin his boyhood club on loan, giving him the opportunity to revive his career in familiar surroundings.

The transfer, once completed, would represent a homecoming for the midfielder, offering him the chance to rebuild his form and consistency in an environment where he first made his name. For Juventus, it closes a difficult chapter with a player who has not managed to establish himself since arriving in Turin.