Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo could be on his way out of the club, with a return to Gremio looming on the horizon.

The Brazilian began his playing career at the Porto Alegre-based club, before making his way to Europe through the gates of Barcelona in 2018.

At the time, the then-youngster was proclaimed to be Xavi’s heir at Camp Nou, but despite some flashes of brilliance, he didn’t fully convince.

In the summer of 2020, Juventus and Barcelona pulled off a controversial swap deal that saw Arthur and Miralem Pjanic trade places. However, none of the parties came out as a winner from this operation.

Gremio ready to bring Arthur Melo back home

The Brazilian endured two forgettable campaigns in Turin, and then had loan spells at Liverpool, Fiorentina and most recently Girona.

This summer, the midfielder returned to Continassa, but the Bianconeri are determined to find a definitive solution to take him off the books.

While a transfer to Real Betis never materialised, Gremio suddenly emerged as a plausible destination. The Brazilian giants are determined to bring the 28-year-old back to the place that witnessed the dawn of his playing career.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gremio are currently embroiled in talks with Juventus, and both clubs are keen to find a solution.

Juventus willing to rescind Arthur’s contract

The transfer market insider reveals Arthur’s homecoming would ensue on a free transfer, which means that the Serie A giants would have to release him from his contract.

The midfielder is tied to the Bianconeri with a contract valid until June 2027, and he currently weighs around €10 million on the club’s financial accounts.

While his release would constitute a capital loss for Juventus, the club would be able to save more than €10 million in gross wages, hence why it represents an inviting opportunity for Damien Comolli and Co.