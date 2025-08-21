Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is reportedly heading to England to finalise his transfer to Nottingham Forest.

After a miserable year in Turin, the 27-year-old found himself surplus to requirements, as Igor Tudor considers him ill-suited to his 3-4-2-1 tactical system.

The Brazilian initially struggled to stomach the club’s decision, so he refused to show up for the first few days of pre-season. Nevertheless, the parties were then able to find an amicable resolution and restore peace before the player’s inevitable departure.

Nottingham Forest secure the services of Douglas Luiz

Luckily for Luiz, his positive spell at Aston Villa remains fresh in the memories of Premier League clubs, so several English top-flight clubs expressed their interest in his services.

Nevertheless, Forest were the most determined, and eventually managed to reach an agreement with the player and Juventus.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to several sources in Italian football, including JuventusNews24, Luiz will arrive in Nottingham on Thursday to undergo his medical.

The Brazil international will then join Forest on loan with an option to buy, which would turn into an obligation under certain conditions, mainly related to the player’s number of appearances this season.

What’s next for Juventus

Juventus are expected to pocket loan fees in addition to a transfer fee next summer, which should be in the region of €30 million. Moreover, they’ll be able to chop Luiz’s name off the wage bill.

Therefore, this transfer will allow the Serie A giants to pursue new signings, as their market has been blocked over the past few weeks. Thus far, they have only managed to sign Jonathan David and Joao Mario, in addition to buying Francisco Conceicao following his loan spell last season.

Juve’s priority could be to recruit a direct replacement for Luiz in the middle of the park, and the first name on the list is Brighton’s Matt O’Riley.

Furthermore, this operation could give Juventus a timely boost in their exhausting negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.