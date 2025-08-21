Former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot reportedly contacted Giorgio Chiellini seeking a return to Turin after his fallout with Olympique Marseille.

The French midfielder played his football at the Allianz Stadium between 2019 and 2024. While his first three seasons were somewhat underwhelming, he managed to take his game up a notch starting from the 2022/23 season, and went on to become a locker-room leader and one of the first names on the teamsheet week in week out.

However, the 30-year-old’s mother and agent Veronique wasn’t able to find an agreement with former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli last summer, which led to his departure. The player subsequently signed for Marseille as a free agent in September.

Adrien Rabiot hoping to return to Juventus

After a positive first season at the Vellodrome, Rabiot’s second campaign with OM began on a vile note, as he and his teammate, Jonathan Rowe, had a vicious locker-room brawl after the opening day of the season, prompting the club to put them both on the market.

Adrien Rabiot (Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Rabiot is hoping to return to Juventus one year following his departure.

The France international contacted his former captain Chiellini who is now a club director, offering him his services.

Juventus still prefer Matt O’Riley

While the legendary defender took note, the source insists that Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli is still pushing to sign Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley.

The Bianconeri are expected to finalise the transfer of Douglas Luiz to Nottingham Forest in the coming hours, which would free up room for the 24-year-old Danish player.

While Igor Tudor would arguably appreciate a physically imposing midfielder like Rabiot, it should be remembered that dealing with the player and his mother has never been an easy task for the Juventus hierarchy, mainly due to their high salary demands.