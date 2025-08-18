Juventus and Gremio have reportedly found an agreement on the transfer of Arthur Melo, but the latter’s consent remains missing.

As per custom, the Bianconeri are trying to find the Brazilian a new accommodation, which has been a running theme for the last four summers.

In 2022, the midfielder ended up joining Liverpool on loan, but endured a woeful spell hampered by injuries. A year later, he put his career back on track after signing for Fiorentina, but the Tuscans opted against keeping him due to the large costs.

Juventus working to offload Arthur Melo

Last summer, Arthur wasn’t able to find himself a new club, so he remained in Turin as an outcast at Thiago Motta’s court, before eventually joining Girona in January.

This time around, the former Barcelona has been linked with a return to LaLiga through the gates of Real Betis, but the Andalusians haven’t been able to seal the deal, thus opening the door for Gremio to pounce on the opportunity.

Out of the blue, the Brazilian giants secure an agreement in principle with Juventus, who at this point would be happy to offload the player regardless of the destination.

This story first broke out in the Brazilian media on the night between Saturday and Sunday, but has now been confirmed by sources in the Italian press.

Arhur will have the final say on Gremio

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Gremio have an accord in place with the Bianconeri, but it remains to be seen if they can convince Arthur to rejoin them.

The 28-year-old started his career at the Porto Alegre club before being sold to Barcelona for circa €30 million in the summer of 2018.

Therefore, the pink newspaper believes that Arthur is currently reflecting on whether he’d like to make his homecoming at this relatively early stage of his career, or pursue another venture in Europe.