Juventus are keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison, but he would only arrive as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri have already recruited Jonathan David on a free transfer, and they’re extremely close to bringing back Randal Kolo Muani for a second stint after reaching an agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, the fate of Vlahovic remains the biggest mystery in Turin, as the management is keen to sell him this summer before his contract expires next year, but they have yet to find a suitor willing to match his hefty salary.

Juventus still working on bolstering their attack

In recent days, it has been confirmed in the Italian press that Kolo Muani’s arrival isn’t necessarily intertwined with Vlahovic’s exit. In other words, the Old Lady should be able to sign the Frenchman, even if the Serbian decides to dwell in Continassa.

That being said, if Juve can find a way to offload Vlahovic, they would be able to make room for a new attacking addition.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to sources close to Juve FC, the Serie A giants could be interested in Richarlison who would be available for €30 million.

The former Watford and Everton striker started his campaign on a high note, leading Spurs towards a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley by bagging a brace.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian would be willing to change air for the right offer.

Why Juventus are considering Richarlison

Moreover, the 28-year-old’s contract with the North Londoners will expire in June 2027, so this could be the right time for the club to cash in on his services before his market value plummets.

Thomas Frank would still be able to rely on Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel upfront, while the club is said to be pursuing another attacking addition.

But at this stage, the first step for Juventus is to find new accommodation for Vlahovic before examining their attacking department and deciding whether to make an additional signing, or rely solely on David and Kolo Muani.