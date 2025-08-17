Juventus outcast Arthur Melo is reportedly destined to make his return to his original club, Gremio who made a swift onslaught.

The 28-year-old has been a heavy burden on the Old Lady’s accounts since making his transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

After two disappointing seasons in Turin, the midfielder had a miserable one-year loan stint at Liverpool where he failed to make a single Premier League appearance.

In 2023/24, he resurrected his campaign with a solid spell at Fiorentina, but it wasn’t enough to earn him a permanent transfer, and the same goes for his experience at Girona in the second half of the previous campaign.

Juventus keen to offload Arthur this month

This summer, Igor Tudor has decided to give chances to the players considered surplus to requirements, including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz. However, Arthur is one of the few exceptions who have been completely omitted from the manager’s plans.

Therefore, Juventus is hoping to find a solution to get rid of the Brazilian and his hefty salary once and for all.

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, it appeared that a return to LaLiga is the most plausible scenario for the player, either through the gates of Real Betis, or with another spell at Girona.

But out of the blue, a Brazilian report is claiming that Arthur is now on the cusp of making his return to Gremio, the club that launched his career before his move to Barcelona in 2018.

Arthur Melo set for Gremio homecoming?

According to Radio Pachola journalist Mario Godoy, the Brazilian giants have found an accord with their Italian counterparts, and all that remains is the signatures.

The transfer market insider thus believes that the Juventus midfielder will finalise his homecoming in the next few hours, but doesn’t offer additional information regarding the formula and figures.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if this rumour will be confirmed or denied by reliable sources in the Italian press.