BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham at Amex Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Juventus are still determined to land Matt O’Riley before the end of the summer, but negotiating a deal with Brighton won’t be easy.

Manchester United have experienced it first hand as they received a stark refusal when they approached the Seagulls enquiring about Carlos Baleba.

In O’Riley’s case, Brighton’s stance might not be as rigid, but the price tag remains significant, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24).

Matt O’Riley is a priority target for Juventus

The Bianconeri have been searching the market for a new midfielder for months, but have yet to find any joy on this track. The dream of signing Sandro Tonali has gradually faded, with Newcastle United considering him unsellable, while Sporting CP’s €50m asking price for Morten Hjulmand was considered too high for the Old Lady.

Therefore, Juventus have recently turned to O’Riley who has been identified as the club’s new main target to strengthen the middle of the park.

As the pink newspaper explains, Brighton are asking for at least €30 million to sell the 24-year-old, especially following his impresive start to the Premier League, as he converted from the spot in the 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Juventus hoping to drive the price down as they negotiate with Brighton

While the Seagulls’ asking price is not an astronomical figure, it remains a significant sum for cash-strapped Juventus who can only make room for new arrivals by offloading some of their current players.

Therefore, the source reveals that Juventus are trying to reduce the asking price through their negotiations with the Premier League club, although it remains a daunting task.

O’Riley remains tied to Brighton with a contract lasting until June 2029. The Demnark international is capable of playing either as a central midfielder or further up the pitch, so he would be able to cover multiple roles in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation.