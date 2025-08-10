Juventus have now pinpointed Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley as their main objective to bolster the middle of the park.

Igor Tudor only has two certain options at his disposal at the moment in Khephren Thuram and club captain Manuel Locatelli. The manager will test Teun Koopmeiners in a deeper role, but the results remain unguaranteed.

Moreover, Douglas Luiz is on the transfer list of a calamitous first campaign in Turin, and will be looking to reignite his career in the Premier League, with Everton and Nottingham Forest on his trail.

As for Fabio Miretti, he could be on his way to Napoli, at least if the two clubs manage to find an agreement. Finally, Weston McKennie’s future remains shrouded in mystery, with his contract expiring next summer.

Juventus can’t afford to sign Morten Hjulmand

In recent weeks, Juventus identified Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand as their top target in midfield. The 26-year-old is said to be open to joining the Serie A giants.

However, the Portuguese giants won’t sanction a transfer for anything less than €50 million, a figure that the Old Lady would struggle to afford.

Therefore, several sources in the Italian media, including Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) and Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24), reveal that Damien Comolli and Co. have now set their sights on O’Riley, who has now emerged as the new No.1 target.

Brighton star Matt O’Riley wanted at Juventus

Like Hjulmand, the 24-year-old is a Denmark international, albeit with English origins. O’Riley rose through the ranks of Fulham before he went on to make a name for himself at Celtic.

Brighton signed him last summer for £25 million, but he hasn’t truly cemented himself as a regular starter. Therefore, the Seagulls could be open to parting ways with the London native this summer.

O’Riley can play either as an attacking midfielder or a central midfielder, hence why Atalanta had identified him as the ideal replacement for Koopmeiners last summer, but eventually failed to close the deal with Celtic.