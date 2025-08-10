Juventus head coach Igor Tudor is motivated by observers who are undermining his team in their pre-season predictions.

The Croatian helped the Bianconeri avert a catastrophic scenario by steering the team back in the right direction following a horrific mid-season collapse under Thiago Motta. The 46-year-old replaced the Italo-Brazilian tactician in March, and helped the team secure a Champions League spot, albeit by the skin of their teeth.

Nevertheless, a large section of fans and observers have already ruled Juventus out of the Scudetto race, expecting them to challenge for a Top 4 finish once more.

Igor Tudor wants to prove Juventus doubters wrong

For his part, Tudor is determined to prove naysayers wrong by trying to achieve the unexpected.

“They’re expecting us to finish third or fourth. Some might even say fifth. Personally, it motivates me a lot,” said the Croatian in his interview with Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

“But you also have to consider that Juventus hasn’t finished first or second in five years, which should give us extra motivation.

Tudor also explained the winning mentality he’s trying to pass on to his players.

“I always tell the players they must try to win, every time. I want to prevail even when we play cards, when we play football with friends, or when we play basketball. I’m looking for this approach.

“We have a great team, balanced, organised, and tough. Hard to beat. That’s the starting point. I think everyone’s motivated by what’s being said. It’s something that touches your pride.

“Now I don’t want to say, ‘We’re worthy of the title’ or ‘We must win!’ But I can say this: we always have to prove ourselves on the pitch. We’re not gunning for fourth or third place.”

Teun Koopmeiners set for new role

Tudor also revealed that Teun Koopmeiners will be tested as a central midfielder in front of the defence, albeit he can still play further up the field, or even on the wing.

“We’re trying Koop in midfield. Locatelli and Thuram will start against Dortmund, but Koop will start against Atalanta and will play further back. We’ll decide for the Serie A opener against Parma.

“No, it wasn’t his decision. But Teun is a top-class player; I think he can play anywhere. And he can play further back because we have Conceiçao, who deserves to start, alongside Yildiz and behind the striker.

“I’m now trying out Koopmeiners in front of the defence, like I did with Khephren and Manuel, and then he can also play on the left. A bit like Nico: he can play higher or lower.

“He’s a quality player. It’s been a year of settling in: he arrived in September without preparation and was thrown onto the pitch straight away. Then he had two or three injuries. I strongly believe he can be a great asset.