Juventus are reportedly making concrete progress in their quest to bring Federico Chiesa back to the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian winger spent four years in Turin before being sold to Liverpool in August 2024. His departure became inescapable after being infamously omitted from Thiago Motta’s squad. The player’s entourage had also failed to reach an agreement with Cristiano Giuntoli on a new contract.

But with the former Juventus manager and Football Director long gone, the Continassa doors could once again open for the Euro 2020 winner.

Juventus ask Liverpool about Federico Chiesa

Chiesa’s lack of playing time at Anfield will certainly encourage him to leave, and Juventus have emerged as a surprising destination in recent days.

As reported earlier today, the Bianconeri will have to be patient, as the Premier League winners are unlikely to release him before Mohamed Salah’s return from the African Cup of Nations, which will conclude on January 18.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants are working in advance to secure an agreement with the Reds.

Federico Chiesa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus have received an initial green light from Chiesa, who expressed his openness to return to Turin.

Therefore, the Bianconeri moved to the next stage, opening an initial dialogue with Liverpool.

Why Juventus are keen to bring back Chiesa

As the journalist explains, Juventus have enquired about Chiesa’s availability for the second half of January, as they hope to bring him back on an initial loan deal.

Albanese adds that the 28-year-old was a favourite of Luciano Spalletti since their time together at the Italian national team, when the manager described the attacker as the country’s football equivalent of Jannik Sinner.

Chiesa is also capable of occupying various roles, including Kenan Yildiz’s understudy and a false 9 when required.