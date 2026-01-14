Juventus has been performing well in recent weeks, but the club is careful not to put itself under pressure by focusing on winning the Scudetto. The Bianconeri regard themselves as a team with talented players capable of achieving their seasonal objectives, but those objectives do not include claiming the league title.

When the season began, their primary aim was to finish inside the top four and remain competitive. The early stages did not go according to plan, ultimately resulting in Igor Tudor losing his position as head coach. Luciano Spalletti was appointed as his replacement at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus have continued to support him fully.

Spalletti’s Impact and Squad Management

The Bianconeri are committed to strengthening the squad, and the club will consider adding new players this month if a suitable profile becomes available. Although Juventus acknowledge the need for reinforcements, Spalletti has performed admirably with the resources currently at his disposal. The manager has stabilised the team and helped them regain form, making them more competitive in Serie A.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Ambitions for the Season

Despite not openly targeting the Scudetto, Juventus remains one of the clubs capable of competing for the Italian championship by the end of the season. Francesco Modugno has expressed optimism about their prospects, explaining to Tuttojuve:

“Spalletti’s Juve are a threat, even for the Scudetto: this is a balanced league, without a master, where you can finish first or fifth. The Scudetto is an ambition shared by many: Napoli, Inter, Milan, Juve. Roma and Atalanta will compete for a Champions League spot.”

The club’s careful approach reflects a desire to consolidate its position and continue improving. By focusing on achievable goals while remaining open to reinforcing the squad, Juventus aim to maintain competitiveness and potentially challenge for the title if circumstances allow. Spalletti’s management and the squad’s talent provide a foundation for a strong finish to the season, even in a highly unpredictable league.