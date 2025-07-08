Fiorentina have grown increasingly frustrated with Juventus for consistently targeting and acquiring their top players, yet this trend shows no signs of slowing. Over the years, the Bianconeri have secured several high-profile signings from La Viola, including the likes of Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi, each transfer adding to the tension between the two clubs.

Despite the often-strained relationship, Juventus have historically faced little difficulty in selling players to Fiorentina, with a number of individuals making the move from Turin to Florence in recent seasons. However, the reverse remains a contentious issue, as Fiorentina remain reluctant to sell directly to the Bianconeri.

Juventus Eye Dodo Amid Contract Stalemate

This summer may see yet another Fiorentina player make the switch to the Allianz Stadium. According to Calciomercato, Juventus are keen on signing Brazilian full-back Dodo, who is currently in contract negotiations with Fiorentina. Talks between the player and the club have reportedly stalled, creating a genuine possibility that he could depart in the coming weeks.

Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to act if the opportunity arises. The club views Dodo as a valuable addition to their defensive line, particularly given that his potential transfer fee is not expected to be excessively high.

Getty Images

A Strategic Move in a Familiar Pattern

Dodo’s profile and quality make him an attractive target, but Juventus would also need to convince him of his role in the squad. Assurances regarding his importance to the team could prove decisive in securing his agreement to join.

Should the move materialise, it would mark yet another chapter in the complex relationship between Juventus and Fiorentina. While La Viola may remain reluctant, Juventus appear undeterred in their pursuit of talent from Florence, continuing a long-standing dynamic that has repeatedly caused tension between the two historic Italian clubs.