PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly opted to sack Igor Tudor on Monday morning, and will soon communicate the decision.

The Bianconeri are now winless in their last eight matches across all competitions, and lost the last three. They have also failed to score a single goal in their last four outings.

Therefore, Sunday’s defeat to Lazio proved to be the final straw.

Juventus decide to part ways with Igor Tudor

Morning reports had claimed that Tudor will be given another opportunity to rescue his tenure, when the team hosts Udinese on Wednesday.

However, some of the most trusted sources in the Italian media all agree that the decision has been made to sack the Croatian manager. This includes Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport.

These sources insist that the Juventus management has already made the call, and the only thing missing at this stage is the official announcement, which shouldn’t take long to be released.

Moreover, the Bianconeri have reportedly decided to temporarily replace Tudor with Juventus Next Gen coach Massimo Brambilla, until they find a permanent solution.

Who is Massimo Brambilla

The 52-year-old will thus be at the helm when the first team hosts Udinese at the Allianz Stadium.

Brambilla spent years working with Atalanta’s youth ranks, before joining Juventus Next Gen in 2022. After a two-year spell, he vacated his role to sign for Foggia.

However, the Bianconeri resorted to his services once more after sacking Paolo Montero in mid-season. The Italian’s return to Turin sparked a revival, as he oversaw the team’s rise from the relegation zone to the Serie C playoff spots.

As for Tudor, he has now ended a tenure that only lasted for seven months. The 46-year-old replaced Thiago Motta last March, and was then confirmed in the summer after helping the team secure Champions League football, but the woeful start to the season has seemingly cost him his job.

Update: Juventus official sack Tudor

Juventus have now confirmed the news, releasing a statement confirming Tudor’s dissmissal.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men’s First Team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci,” reads the official note.

“The Club also announces that it has temporarily entrusted the Men’s First Team to Massimo Brambilla, who will be on the bench for the Juventus-Udinese match on Wednesday evening.

“The Club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers.”