Juventus are reportedly closing in on an agreement with Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza, although the timing of arrival remains uncertain.

This season, the Bianconeri haven’t been satisfied with Joao Mario’s levels. The Portuguese joined from Porto last summer, but he has already been reduced to an afterthought after failing to force his way into the plans of Igor Tudor and Luciano Spalletti.

Therefore, the Serie A giants feel the need to replace the 25-year-old with a new right-back capable of offering support for Pierre Kalulu, who has been filling in admirably in this role.

Juventus & Oscar Mingueza sorting out an agreement on personal terms

In recent days, Mingueza suddenly emerged as Juve’s primary target to bolster the right-back slot.

The 26-year-old developped at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, before joining Celta Vigo in the summer of 2022 on a deal worth €6 million. The Spaniard has since cemented himself as one of the finest right-backs in LaLiga.

Oscar Mingueza (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

According to several reports in the Italian press, including Tuttosport, Juventus are close to sealing an agreement with Mingueza and his entourage on personal terms.

The Old Lady has been making swift progress on this track, and the agreement could soon be finalised. The Italian giants are willing to double the player’s current wages (€600,000) by offering him a salary above €1 million.

Would Celta Vigo sell Mingueza on cut-price deal?

While the negotiations with the player and his agents have been going smoothly, reaching an agreement with Celta Vigo will prove more challenging for Juventus.

With Mingueza running on an expiring contract, the Bianconeri are only willing to offer €3-5 million as a transfer fee.

Celta Vigo might consider a sale to avoid losing the full-back for free six months later. However, half of the transfer fee will be heading to Barcelona thanks to a sell-on fee. Therefore, a low-cost sale might not be too enticing for Os Celestes.

If the Spanish club ends up blocking a January move, Juventus could still be interested in acquiring the right-back on a free transfer next summer, so their agreement with the player would remain viable.