Juventus icon Dino Zoff offered his backing for Michele Di Gregorio, who has been under heavy scrutiny as of late.

The 28-year-old replaced Wojciech Szczesny in the summer of 2024, and enjoyed a relatively solid first campaign in Turin.

This season, the former Monza star produced occasional heroics, most famously at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid, but he also committed some costly blunders.

Michele Di Gregorio has been dropped from Juventus lineup

Di Gregorio’s slow reaction saw Juventus concede openers against Inter and Como in their last two Serie A contests.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti decided to drop the goalkeeper on Wednesday, entrusting his understudy, Mattia Perin, with a starting role against Galatasaray in the second leg of the Champions play-off round.

While the experienced shot-stopper conceded two goals in extra-time, he may have done enough to earn a second start in a row when Juventus take on Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

This situation could be frustrating for Di Gregorio, but Zoff insists that every goalkeeper endures a dip in form at one stage of his career, tipping the Juventus to bounce back in style.