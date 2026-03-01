Juventus icon Dino Zoff offered his backing for Michele Di Gregorio, who has been under heavy scrutiny as of late.

The 28-year-old replaced Wojciech Szczesny in the summer of 2024, and enjoyed a relatively solid first campaign in Turin.

This season, the former Monza star produced occasional heroics, most famously at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid, but he also committed some costly blunders.

Michele Di Gregorio has been dropped from Juventus lineup

Di Gregorio’s slow reaction saw Juventus concede openers against Inter and Como in their last two Serie A contests.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti decided to drop the goalkeeper on Wednesday, entrusting his understudy, Mattia Perin, with a starting role against Galatasaray in the second leg of the Champions play-off round.

While the experienced shot-stopper conceded two goals in extra-time, he may have done enough to earn a second start in a row when Juventus take on Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Michele Di Gregorio with Juventus teammates
(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

This situation could be frustrating for Di Gregorio, but Zoff insists that every goalkeeper endures a dip in form at one stage of his career, tipping the Juventus to bounce back in style.

“I’d say stay calm and, above all, stop thinking about it,” said the 84-year-old in his interview with Tuttosport.

“That’s what I used to do. The next day, I’d start again from scratch, as if nothing had happened. We’ve all made mistakes — you have to accept that they’re part of football. Even more so for goalkeepers.”

Zoff urges Di Gregorio to block the negative criticism

Zoff thus urges Di Gregorio to put his mistakes behind him and bide his time as he awaits the opportunity to redeem himself.

“The important thing is not to carry them with you. The day after a negative incident, you reset and go again with even greater determination than before. That’s it.

“Di Gregorio is a good goalkeeper, and he shouldn’t listen to the criticism or keep dwelling on what happened, saying, ‘If only I had done this…’. It’s pointless.”

The last few months of the season could decide Di Gregorio’s fate at Juventus, as the club directors are said to be pondering their options for next season, monitoring the likes of Guglielmo Vicario and Marco Carnesecchi.