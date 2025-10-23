On the heels of their first Serie A loss of the season, Juventus have now tasted their maiden European defeat, as they fell short against Real Madrid in the third matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri had their moments at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Dusan Vlahovic and Co. weren’t able to find the back of the net.

On the other hand, Los Merengues’ pressure paid off, as they scored the solitary goal of the contest courtesy of Jude Bellingham, who tapped in the rebound.

So here are our player ratings for Juventus remain winless in the Champions League following their 0-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Juventus (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 9

In what may have been his best performance since joining the club, the Italian custodian pulled off a series of jaw-dropping saves to deny Kylian Mbappé and his teammates, but there was nothing he could have done to prevent the winner.

Federico Gatti – 7

The Italy international was an absolute rock at the back, making key interceptions and goal-line clearances to keep Juventus in the game. He also threatened with a long-range low drive in the first half.

Daniele Rugani – 6.5

A solid display from Juve’s de facto defensive leader, who managed to grab a hold of Mbappé for as much as humanly possible.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

The Englishman was engaged in an interesting duel with Brahim Diaz. Perhaps he could have reacted better to the loose ball that culminated in Real’s goal.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

The Frenchman acted as a right wing-back once more, and he’s becoming an expert at timing his runs and placing himself in the right place at the right time. But unfortunately, he still lacks the quality touch for the execution.

Weston McKennie – 6

The American started the contest on a positive note, testing Thibaut Courtois with an early shot. While his impact dwindled afterwards, his great effort was admirable. However, he lost track of Vinicius on the goal.

Khephren Thuram – 5.5

The former OGC Nice star didn’t look to be in his best physical condition, as he failed to make himself noticed in either phase.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6

While this wasn’t a vintage Cambiaso performance, the wingback was willing to make the required sacrifices at the back

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman was happy to chase down Madrid players, but his attacking impact was non-existent.

Kenan Yildiz – 5.5

The stand-in Juventus captain constantly dropped back to support his teammates at the back, but found no joy in the opposition’s areas.

Dusan Vlahovic – 6

The Serbian had a positive impact. He connected well with his teammates and managed to frustrate Militao, but just couldn’t beat Courtois after making a 50-meter sprint.

Substitutes

Francisco Conceicao – 6

The Portuguese had a limited impact in attack, but saved the day with a last-ditch tackle on Vinicius, who was heading goalwards.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The midfielder started on the bench due to a reported spat with Igor Tudor, but added some much-needed verticality following his entrance.

Loic Openda – 5

The Belgian wasted a glorious opportunity to score. Should have taken his shot the first time, as his hesitancy allowed the backline just enough time to block it.

Jonathan David – 6

The Canadian up Openda’s opportunity with a clever touch.

Filip Kostic – 6.5

The winger made his presence felt despite his limited playing time. Fired a powerful shot towards Courtois’ goal, and made a timely block at the back.