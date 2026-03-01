The official Juventus X account released the starting lineup that will take the field against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Serie A showdown will kick off at 20:45 CET, and has been described as a crucial six-pointer, with both clubs vying for a Champions League spot.

The Giallorossi currently have the edge, sitting 4th in the table, four points ahead of their rivals. Therefore, a defeat could blow the Bianconeri out of contention.

How Juventus are lining up against Roma

Luciano Spalletti had decided to confirm Mattia Perin between the sticks, keeping the out-of-sorts Michele Di Gregorio on the bench.

Gleison Bremer has recovered from a slight physical issue and immediately made his way back to the starting lineup, dropping Federico Gatti to the dugout.

Gleison Bremer and Lautaro Martinez (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Brazilian joins Andrea Cambiaso, Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu in the four-man backline. The latter is available once more after serving a one-match ban last weekend against Como.

In the middle of the park, Juventus will be without their captain, Manuel Locatelli, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last Saturday, but insisted on joining his teammates on the trip to Rome.

Spalletti opted to replace the skipper with Teun Koopmeiners, who will combine with Khephren Thuram in the double pivot.

The ultra-versatile Weston McKennie changed roles as usual, returning to the attacking-midfielder role.

The American will slot in between Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao, as the trio work behind Jonathan David, who will lead the line one more.

Roma & Juventus official starting lineup

Roma XI (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndika; Rensch, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Pellegrini, Pisilli; Malen

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David