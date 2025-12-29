Barcelona have reportedly made some concrete steps in their pursuit of out-of-contract Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international has been in Turin since making the controversial move from Fiorentina in January 2022. However, he is widely expected to depart at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri have made several attempts to renew the player’s expiring contract, but to no avail, as he and his entourage are refusing to accept a significant pay cut.

Barcelona make first move for Dusan Vlahovic

Despite his awkward status at Continassa, Vlahovic was considered Luciano Spalletti’s ultimate first choice in attack prior to his injury. The bomber suffered a high-grade lesion that forced him to go under the knife earlier this month. He’s expected to remain on the sidelines until March.

Hence, the former Fiorentina star should return for the final stretch of the season, before likely departing in June.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

According to Marca (via IlBianconero), the centre-forward’s next destination could be in Catalunya, as Barcelona have already initiated contact.

The Blaugrana remain uncertain about the future of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar will be 38 in the summer, and like Vlahovic, he is running on an expiring contract.

Therefore, the LaLiga giants don’t plan to be caught off guard, so they’re already searching the market for a replacement, with Vlahovic emerging as a potential candidate for the role.

Milan remain in the race for Vlahovic

While Barcelona are reportedly serious in their interest, Vlahovic could also make the nearby move to Milan, who continue to track the situation from afar.

The Rossoneri had already enquired about the Serbian last summer, with Max Allegri interested in working with the striker once again.

Milan have recently signed Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham United, but the 32-year-old German could be considered a mid-season stopgap solution until the arrival of a more inspiring option in the summer.