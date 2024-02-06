New Juventus midfielder Carlos Alcaraz will reportedly earn additional space in next week’s Serie A fixture against Udinese.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri last week in an out-of-the-blue move, completing a loan switch from Southampton with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Max Allegri gave the Argentine a baptism of fire, handing him his debut in the most intense fixture of the campaign, the Derby d’Italia.

Alcaraz replaced Weston McKennie in the dying minutes of the match. While he managed to show glimpses of quality in his short time on the pitch, he appeared to be chasing a lost cause, with the Bianconeri failing to find their rhythm or muster threatening attacks throughout the match.

Inter eventually won the direct Scudetto clash courtesy of Federico Gatti’s own goal.

But according to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, Alcaraz is set to earn more minutes in Monday’s fixture against Udinese where he’ll make his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium.

While the source doesn’t expect the youngster to earn a starting role just yet, he’s expected to have a longer cameo than the few minutes he collected last Sunday.

The fact that Allegri opted to thrust the new signing into action just days following his arrival in Turin suggests that the midfielder has already left a positive impression on the manager.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz would certainly have to showcase supreme abilities to stimulate a summer transfer, as the buy-clause inserted in the contract is worth 49 million euros.