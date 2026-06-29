Date: Wednesday, 1 July 2026 | Kick-off: 12:00 ET (17:00 BST) | Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA | Round: World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | TV: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

England face elimination for the first time in this World Cup 2026 campaign as they enter the knockout stage against DR Congo in Atlanta. Thomas Tuchel’s side won Group L and arrive as heavy favourites, but a single defeat ends their tournament. For DR Congo, this fixture represents uncharted territory: their first World Cup knockout match in the country’s history, played against one of the game’s established powers.

Verdict

England are expected to progress comfortably, with the 2/7 price reflecting the gulf in World Cup experience and squad depth between the two sides. An England win and Over 2.5 goals looks the value combination, given Tuchel’s team have shown attacking intent across the group stage and DR Congo carry a threat on the counter.

England vs. DR Congo Match Preview

England arrive in this Round of 32 contest having posted eight wins from eight in qualifying, scoring 22 goals and conceding none, before carrying that momentum into the group stage with a 4-2 win over Croatia and a 2-0 defeat of Panama. Thomas Tuchel, appointed in October 2024 and officially in charge from 1 January 2025, has built a side that combines experience at the top of the squad with genuine depth across most positions. Harry Kane leads the line having scored three goals at this tournament already, while Jude Bellingham has added two more from midfield.

DR Congo’s journey to this point is a genuinely historic one. This is only their second World Cup appearance, their first since competing as Zaire in 1974, and they have already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout rounds. Sebastien Desabre’s side drew 1-1 with Portugal before beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta, with Yoane Wissa scoring in both matches to finish as their standout performer in the group stage.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage dynamic is straightforward: England possess the superior squad quality, a settled system under Tuchel, and the experience of having navigated deep tournament runs in recent editions. DR Congo’s best chance of a result rests on defensive organisation, the pace of Wissa on the break, and England potentially underestimating an opponent they have never faced before. The World Cup 2026 bracket now demands performance; England will not have room to repeat the goalless draw against Ghana that blotted their group stage record.

Team Form

England – Last 5

Panama (A): Won 2-0 (World Cup)

Ghana (H): Drew 0-0 (World Cup)

Croatia (H): Won 4-2 (World Cup)

Costa Rica (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

New Zealand (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

England’s competitive form at this tournament has been mixed in character if not in points. The 4-2 win over Croatia was the most complete performance, combining attacking ambition with defensive frailty. The 0-0 against Ghana was flat and offered a caution about England’s consistency when opponents park deep. Panama, though beatable opposition, were dispatched efficiently enough to confirm top spot.

DR Congo – Last 5

Uzbekistan (H): Won 3-1 (World Cup)

Colombia (A): Lost 0-1 (World Cup)

Portugal (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Chile (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Denmark (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

DR Congo’s group stage results showed a side capable of competing against higher-ranked opposition. The point against Portugal was earned against a strong side, and the comeback win over Uzbekistan demonstrated character. The 1-0 defeat to Colombia keeps perspective in check: Desabre’s squad remains limited in squad depth compared to the top European nations they now face.

England vs. DR Congo Head-to-Head

England and DR Congo have no previous meeting in senior international football, making this a first ever encounter between the two nations. There is no historical record to lean on, no patterns of past results to inform a prediction. England’s World Cup experience is extensive across multiple editions and deep runs in recent tournaments, while DR Congo are at the knockout stage for the first time. Context and current form must therefore do the work that head-to-head history cannot.

Team News

England have no reported suspensions from the group stage and Tuchel has a fully competitive squad available in Atlanta. Jordan Pickford continues in goal, with the back four built around Marc Guehi and John Stones at centre-back. Reece James offers an attacking outlet from right-back, while Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham anchor the midfield. Kane leads the attack with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford providing width.

DR Congo’s squad is built largely from players based in European football’s second and third tiers, with Wissa at Newcastle United the most prominent Premier League presence. Chancel Mbemba, the experienced centre-back with 109 caps, anchors the defence alongside Dylan Batubinsika. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, familiar to Premier League audiences, is expected to feature at right-back. The squad has no confirmed suspensions from the group stage, and Desabre is expected to name a similar XI to the one that beat Uzbekistan.

DR Congo’s 35-year-old forward Cedric Bakambu brings experience across the attack, though it is the younger Wissa who has carried the goalscoring burden at this tournament. England’s depth across the squad means Tuchel can rotate selectively without weakening the starting XI significantly.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pickford; James, Stones (c), Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Bellingham, Mainoo; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba (c), Batubinsika, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Pickel; Mbuku, Bongonda, Wissa; Mayele

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest that will likely shape this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 tie is Declan Rice against DR Congo’s double midfield pivot. Rice has scored six goals in 72 England appearances and functions as both the defensive anchor and the forward-carrying presence from deep. If he is allowed to drive from midfield, as he was in the Croatia win, England’s attack flows more freely. DR Congo’s Samuel Moutoussamy and Charles Pickel will look to restrict that space and force England’s creativity through wider channels. How much freedom Rice is given will determine whether England score two or four.

Best Bets

Main Pick: England to Win @ 2/7

England’s World Cup 2026 winner odds of 7/1 reflect a squad expected to go deep into the tournament, and this Round of 32 fixture against a side making their first knockout appearance is the type of game Tuchel’s side must win. Kane has three goals at this tournament, the midfield quality is superior, and England’s qualifying record of eight wins from eight without conceding a goal underlines the strength of this squad when operating as a unit.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

England scored six goals across their three group games, including four against Croatia, and Kane, Bellingham, and Rashford have all found the net. DR Congo are a side that plays on the front foot when required, and their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan showed they are capable of scoring in volume. With England expected to dominate possession and create multiple chances, Over 2.5 goals at 10/11 carries real appeal.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane to Score Anytime

Kane has scored three goals at this World Cup and enters the knockout rounds in excellent form. He leads England’s tournament scoring, has the support of creative midfielders around him, and faces a DR Congo defence that conceded three to Uzbekistan. Kane scoring in an England win is the natural outcome of this fixture, and his record at this tournament makes him the standout selection in the scorer market.

Best Bet Combination: England Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining England to win with Over 2.5 goals offers better value than the straight match result alone. England’s attack has the quality to score two or three times against a side of DR Congo’s level, and the Congolese squad’s forward threat means this is unlikely to be a shutout. The combination reflects both the expected margin of victory and the attacking intent both sides have shown in the group stage.

Odds Across Operators

England enter this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture as heavy favourites with the best available prices as follows:

Outcome Best Price England Win 2/7 Draw 5/1 DR Congo Win 13/1

Prices sourced from leading operators and correct at time of writing. Over 2.5 goals is available at 10/11, with Under 2.5 at 1/1.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

England vs. DR Congo kicks off at 17:00 BST on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. UK viewers can watch free-to-air on BBC iPlayer or ITVX. Check your local listings for coverage start time and pre-match programming.

How to Bet

To place a bet on England vs. DR Congo at the World Cup 2026, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed betting operator regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Create an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Football or World Cup section of the sportsbook. Search for England vs. DR Congo on 1 July 2026. Select your preferred market and enter your stake. Review the bet slip and confirm your wager before kick-off.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be approached as entertainment. Set a budget before you start and never wager more than you can afford to lose. If gambling is causing you concern, free confidential support is available from the GamCare helpline on 0808 8020 133, and from BeGambleAware. You can also self-exclude across multiple operators via GAMSTOP. Please gamble responsibly.