Spain vs Austria | Round of 32 | FIFA World Cup 2026

Date: Thursday, 2 July 2026

Kick-off: 12:00 (UTC-7) / 19:00 BST

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA

Stage: Knockout Round of 32

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Spain and Austria meet in a World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout tie, with a place in the last 16 on the line. Spain, reigning European champions and Group H winners, are among the tournament’s genuine title contenders. Austria, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 after missing five consecutive tournaments, are playing in a knockout round at a World Cup for the first time in a generation and have nothing to lose against one of the game’s elite sides.

Verdict

Spain are prohibitive favourites at 3/10 and the price is justified given their form, squad depth, and Austria’s defensive vulnerability. A Spain win with both sides scoring, reflecting the Austrian tendency to concede while also finding the net, looks like the most value-framed angle in this fixture.

Spain vs Austria Match Preview

Spain arrive at SoFi Stadium having navigated Group H unbeaten, dropping only two points in a goalless draw with Cape Verde before defeating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and edging Uruguay 1-0. Luis de la Fuente’s side are disciplined, possession-based, and deep in match-winners across every line of the pitch. The reigning European champions have won 16 of their 26 World Cup appearances and lifted the trophy in 2010, and their ambition here is to go significantly further than the Round of 16 exits they suffered in 2018 and 2022.

Austria’s story is compelling in its own right. Absent from five successive World Cups, they returned to the tournament by finishing runners-up in Group J, beating Jordan 3-1, losing to Argentina 0-2, and then drawing 3-3 with Algeria in a dramatic final group game that confirmed their progression. That Algeria draw, which produced six goals, underlines both the attacking intent and defensive fragility that will interest Spain’s forwards. Manager S. Helm has built a side with real energy in midfield, but facing Spain’s pressing machine represents a step up in class.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage begins in earnest here, and Spain will look to control possession and suffocate Austria’s counter-attacking threat from the outset. For Austria, any hope of a World Cup 2026 bracket upset rests on staying compact, making Spain work for every chance, and capitalising on one of the set-piece opportunities their squad are capable of producing.

Team Form

Spain – Last 5 Results

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0 – FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Peru (N): Won 3-1 – Friendly

Iraq (H): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

Spain’s competitive record is strong across three World Cup group games. The 4-0 dismantling of Saudi Arabia showed their clinical best, while the 1-0 win over Uruguay illustrated their ability to grind through difficult matches. The goalless draw with Cape Verde was the one blemish, but the group stage was navigated without defeat and with a healthy goal difference. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the scoring at this tournament with two goals.

Austria – Last 5 Results

Algeria (A): Drew 3-3 – FIFA World Cup

Argentina (A): Lost 0-2 – FIFA World Cup

Jordan (H): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Tunisia (H): Won 1-0 – Friendly

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 – Friendly

Austria’s World Cup group-stage record is patchy at the elite level: comfortable enough against Jordan, outclassed by Argentina, and then involved in a chaotic six-goal draw with Algeria that kept them in the tournament. Marko Arnautovic leads their scoring with two goals at this World Cup, including a penalty, and Marcel Sabitzer and Romano Schmid have also contributed. Defensively, conceding three to Algeria and two to Argentina raises real concerns ahead of facing Spain’s attack.

Spain vs Austria Head-to-Head

Spain and Austria have met 16 times in total, and the head-to-head record is decisively in Spain’s favour across competitive fixtures. From the eight most recent meetings available, Spain’s dominance in qualifying encounters is notable, including a 9-0 win in a 1999 European Championship qualifier and a 4-0 win in 2001 World Cup qualification. Austria’s only meaningful competitive win over Spain in recent records came in a 1990 friendly, and in their last meeting, a November 2009 friendly, Spain won 5-1 in Vienna.

This is the first time the two sides have met at the World Cup since a group stage encounter decades ago, and the historical record offers little comfort for the Austrians. Spain have won or drawn every competitive meeting since the turn of the millennium and have outscored Austria heavily across the head-to-head series. For context, the Euro 2024 semi-finals also featured Spain progressing past Austria’s continental neighbours, reinforcing the Spanish squad’s big-tournament credentials at this stage of competition.

Team News

Spain’s squad is reported to be fit and available for selection heading into the knockout round. Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of depth across all positions, with eight Barcelona players in the squad providing the positional familiarity that underpins their style. Rodri, capped 62 times, anchors the midfield as captain, while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams provide pace and directness in wide areas. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the attack and arrives into this fixture as Spain’s top scorer at the tournament.

For Austria, the group stage has been physically demanding. The 3-3 draw with Algeria came in their final group game and will have taken something out of the squad. Marko Arnautovic, at 37 the squad’s most-capped outfield player with 133 appearances and 47 international goals, remains the focal point in attack, but his effectiveness against a high-line Spain defence over 90 minutes is a question. Konrad Laimer’s energy in midfield will be important, while Marcel Sabitzer’s experience, approaching 100 caps, will be central to any Austria gameplan.

Predicted Lineups

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (c), Fabio Ruiz, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

Austria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Patrick Wimmer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid; Marko Arnautovic (c)

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is between Spain’s midfield press and Austria’s ability to transition quickly through the thirds. Rodri, deployed as the deepest midfielder, will look to suffocate Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager in the Austria double pivot, denying them time to turn and supply Arnautovic. Austria’s best route into the game runs through Sabitzer dropping into pockets and linking play, but Pedri and Fabio Ruiz are disciplined in pressing from the front. Spain’s 21 goals scored and just two conceded across their qualifying campaign underline their capacity to both control and punish, and Austria’s 3-3 draw with Algeria suggests the defensive shape can be broken with patient build-up and early pressing triggers.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Spain to Win @ 3/10

Spain are the clear World Cup 2026 Round of 32 favourites at 3/10, and the price reflects the reality of the matchup. They are unbeaten in the group stage, have conceded just once in three competitive World Cup games, and their squad depth far exceeds anything Austria can offer. With 21 goals scored across qualifying and a settled system under De la Fuente, Spain advancing is the most likely outcome by a considerable margin.

Goals Pick: Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

The over 2.5 line at 10/11 carries real appeal. Spain scored four goals against Saudi Arabia in the group stage, and Austria have already been involved in a 3-3 draw with Algeria and conceded twice to Argentina. Austria’s defensive record in the group stage shows genuine vulnerability, and Spain’s attacking quality via Yamal, Williams, and Oyarzabal means multiple goals from the Spanish end alone is a reasonable expectation.

Scorer Pick: Mikel Oyarzabal to Score Anytime

Oyarzabal is Spain’s leading scorer at this World Cup with two goals and brings the penalty-taking responsibility. At 53 caps and 25 international goals, he is the focal point of Spain’s attack and will have opportunities against an Austria backline that conceded six in two of their three group games. He is the logical candidate to add to his tournament tally in this fixture.

Additional Pick: Spain to Win to Nil

Spain kept a clean sheet in two of their three group-stage matches, and Austria only scored against Jordan and late in a game that had already opened up against Algeria. De la Fuente’s side are organised defensively, and against an Austria attack that was held scoreless by Argentina, a Spain clean sheet is a plausible outcome at a better price than the straight match result.

Odds Across Operators

All prices are the best available across leading operators and are subject to change.

Spain Win – 3/10

Draw – 9/2

Austria Win – 12/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Under 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Spain are a short-priced favourite for good reason. At 3/10, there is little value in the straight match result if backing Spain, which is why the over 2.5 goals market at 10/11 and the anytime scorer markets offer the more interesting entry points. Austria at 12/1 reflects their status as rank outsiders in this World Cup 2026 bracket encounter, and those odds are unlikely to shorten significantly before kick-off.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Spain vs Austria is available to watch free-to-air in the UK on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off is at 19:00 BST on Thursday, 2 July 2026. Check your local listings for the specific channel allocation, as broadcast rights between BBC and ITV are split across World Cup 2026 fixtures.

How to Bet

If you want to place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture, here is a straightforward guide to getting on:

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your jurisdiction. Register for an account and complete identity verification if required. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate Spain vs Austria in the Round of 32 fixtures. Select your chosen market from match result, goals, or player scoring options. Enter your stake and review your potential return before confirming. Use any welcome offer or enhanced odds promotion responsibly and read the terms carefully. Set a deposit limit or spending limit in your account settings before you start.

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