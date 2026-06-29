Round of 32 | World Cup 2026

France vs. Sweden

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 | 22:00 BST

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Watch live: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

This is a straight knockout tie at the Round of 32 stage of the World Cup 2026 bracket, with the winner advancing into the last 16 and the loser going home. France, two-time World Cup champions and among the outright favourites to lift the trophy, face a Sweden side that only scraped through from Group F as one of the best third-placed teams. The stakes could scarcely be higher for Sweden, who missed Qatar 2022 entirely and have worked hard to be back on this stage, while for France the message is simple: anything other than progress would be a damaging early exit.

Verdict

France are clear favourites at 2/7 to advance, and the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 France vs. Sweden odds reflect that class gap accurately given France’s 10-goal group stage haul against a Sweden side that conceded five to the Netherlands. Back France to win and both teams to score at a price that reflects genuine Swedish attacking threat through Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, without overestimating a Swedish defensive record that was ripped apart by the Netherlands.

France vs. Sweden Match Preview

France arrive at MetLife Stadium as one of the form sides of World Cup 2026, having swept through Group I with wins over Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0) and Norway (4-1), scoring 10 goals in total. Didier Deschamps has his squad clicking at the right moment, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele both contributing four goals apiece in the group stage. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage represents exactly the kind of arena where France have excelled in recent tournaments, reaching the final in both 2018 and 2022.

Sweden’s route here was considerably less smooth. Graham Potter’s side lost heavily to the Netherlands (1-5) and only drew with Japan (1-1) before that opening 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia. They advanced as a third-placed team and will need to produce their best performance of the tournament to cause an upset at this level. The World Cup 2026 bracket has not been kind to Sweden in terms of draw luck, and this tie looks like a formidable obstacle for a squad whose depth does not compare to France’s.

The game is likely to be won or lost in the transition phases. France’s attacking lines, led by Mbappe, are capable of punishing any Swedish defensive error swiftly, while Sweden’s best hope is to stay compact and use the direct pace of Gyokeres and Isak on the counter. Potter will know from his club management experience that defending deep and hitting on the break is the most viable blueprint, but France’s quality across the pitch makes it a difficult plan to execute for a full 90 minutes.

Team Form

France – Last Five Results

Norway (A): Won 4-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Iraq (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Senegal (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

France’s competitive form is outstanding. Three straight World Cup group wins, 10 goals scored and just two conceded in those fixtures, underlines why Deschamps’ side enter as heavy World Cup 2026 France vs. Sweden favourites. The friendly defeat to Ivory Coast in early June feels a distant memory at this point.

Sweden – Last Five Results

Japan (A): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Netherlands (A): Lost 1-5 (FIFA World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 5-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Greece (H): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

Norway (A): Lost 1-3 (Friendly)

Sweden’s World Cup group stage was a tale of two performances. The 5-1 win over Tunisia was encouraging, but the 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands exposed real defensive fragility against top European opposition. That context is important when assessing Sweden’s chances of keeping France quiet in the knockout rounds.

France vs. Sweden Head-to-Head

France and Sweden have met 23 times in total, with the recent record firmly in France’s favour. The last five competitive and friendly meetings tell a clear story of French dominance at the top level, though Sweden have shown they can hurt France on their day.

Recent Meetings

France 4-2 Sweden (UEFA Nations League, November 2020)

Sweden 0-1 France (UEFA Nations League, September 2020)

Sweden 2-1 France (FIFA World Cup Qualifying, June 2017)

France 2-1 Sweden (FIFA World Cup Qualifying, November 2016)

France 1-0 Sweden (Friendly, November 2014)

France have won four of the last five meetings listed above, with Sweden’s standout result being a 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory in Stockholm in 2017. The most recent competitive head-to-head, a 4-2 Nations League win for France in November 2020, gives a reasonable indication of the current gap between these sides when both are at full strength.

Team News

France come into this tie without any significant injury concerns flagged in the build-up. Mbappe has been in outstanding form at this tournament, contributing four goals in the group stage, as has Dembele. The squad depth at Deschamps’ disposal is considerable, with Paris Saint-Germain contributing five players to the travelling party and cover across every position. N’Golo Kante, now 35 and at Fenerbahce, has been part of the squad, though his minutes are likely to be managed carefully in the knockout rounds.

Sweden have no confirmed absences reported ahead of this fixture. Graham Potter has leaned on Gyokeres and Isak as his primary attacking outlets, with Anthony Elanga and Yasin Ayari both contributing two goals each in the group stage. Victor Lindelof captains the side from centre-back and will be central to any attempt to frustrate France’s forward line. Potter’s squad has reasonable experience at club level, with players from Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all included.

The depth differential between the two squads is significant. France can rotate and still put out a world-class front line, whereas Sweden are more reliant on their key attacking players performing at or near their ceiling. Any knock or fatigue issue for Gyokeres or Isak before or during this match could materially reduce Sweden’s threat on the counter.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe (c)

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johansson; Gudmundsson, Hien, Lindelof (c), Bernhardsson; Svanberg, Karlstrom; Elanga, Ayari, Nygren; Gyokeres

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle of this tie is Viktor Gyokeres operating as Sweden’s lone striker against William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano at the heart of France’s defence. Gyokeres carries genuine knockout-stage threat, having scored one goal in the group stage and with 20 international goals to his name for Sweden. Saliba and Upamecano are among the most physically imposing centre-back partnerships at this tournament, and keeping Gyokeres isolated and supply lines cut will be France’s priority. If Sweden can get Elanga and Isak running beyond the French press to feed Gyokeres in behind, there is a real counter-attacking threat. France’s ability to deal with that transition will determine whether this is a comfortable progression or a nervy 90 minutes.

Best Bets

Main Pick: France to Win @ 2/7

France won all three group games and scored 10 goals, conceding just two. Sweden leaked five against the Netherlands and only advanced as a third-placed team. The World Cup 2026 France vs. Sweden winner market strongly favours France, and the price reflects that correctly. This is a recommended single for those who want a straightforward outcome play.

Goals Market: Over 3.0 Goals @ 4/5

France averaged over three goals per group game across their three fixtures, while Sweden’s group stage featured 12 goals across three matches. A line of three goals at 4/5 looks competitive given the attacking quality France possess and Sweden’s demonstrated vulnerability at the back. The World Cup 2026 France vs. Sweden score prediction points towards a high-scoring French win.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Scorer

Mbappe has scored four goals in three group stage appearances and is France’s standout attacking threat. He has 56 international goals from 98 caps and is operating in the kind of form that makes him the most likely player on the pitch to open the scoring. Check leading operators for the best available anytime scorer price on Mbappe.

Optional Pick: Both Teams to Score

Sweden have scored in every World Cup 2026 group game and carry genuine attacking threat through Gyokeres and Isak. France’s defence, though strong, has not been impenetrable. Both teams to score looks a credible secondary angle alongside the France win at the best available price with leading operators.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices represent the best available across leading operators at the time of writing. France are strong favourites to advance in this World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie, with Sweden available at long odds to cause a significant upset.

France Win – 2/7

Draw (after 90 mins) – 11/2

Sweden Win – 11/1

Over 3.0 Goals – 4/5

Under 3.0 Goals – 11/10

Prices are subject to change. Check leading operators for the best available price before placing.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

France vs. Sweden kicks off at 22:00 BST on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, live at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. UK viewers can watch live and free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Full coverage including pre-match build-up and post-match reaction is expected across both broadcasters.

How to Bet

New to betting on the World Cup 2026 bracket? Here is a straightforward eight-step guide to placing your first bet on this fixture.

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your region. Register for an account, providing the required identification details. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section or search for France vs. Sweden directly. Select the match result, goals, or scorer market you want to back. Enter your desired stake in the bet slip. Review the potential return displayed before confirming. Confirm the bet and retain your confirmation reference number. Watch the match and track your bet in the account’s open bets section.

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