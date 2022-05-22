Allegri drops a big hint about Juventus summer plans

Juventus has ended the 2021/2022 campaign, and now is the time to rest before planning for the next one.

The Bianconeri finished this season trophyless despite competing for at least four trophies, and this is the first time they have won nothing in a campaign in a decade.

It brings an end to the Juve careers of some players, most notably Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

In the last two transfer windows, the club has focused on signing young players, and now they have the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic on their team.

However, you need the right mix of talent and experience to win trophies, and Max Allegri has dropped a hint that Juve will focus on experienced players in the summer.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “We already have five talented young players: Vlahovic, Locatelli, De Ligt, Chiesa, while Miretti had four good games. I think slowly they will improve.

“It’s natural that you need a mix of youth and experience, as it’s more difficult to win just with lots of young players. The veterans also help the younger players to grow and mature. We need balance when constructing the squad.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is spot-on on what we need now, considering that we are losing some key experienced individuals in the next transfer window.

We need to bring in players that have winning experiences around the world, and this is why transfers for the likes of Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba make sense.