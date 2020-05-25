Arthur’s father says ‘yes’ to Juventus move

Barcelona midfielder Arthur may still make the move to Juventus after reports from the Italian press that his father has said ‘yes’ to the transfer.

Tuttosport report that Arthur senior, who acts as an advisor to his son, has given the green light for his son to make the switch to Juventus this summer.

According to the Turin based daily, it’s not a definitive step in the transfer talks, however his father has understood that Barcelona will need to sell him for budgetary reasons.

The deal is expected to involve Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio moving to Barcelona as part of the exchange deal however Arthur has been adamant that he wishes to remain with the Balugrana and everything will ultimately depend on his acceptance to the move.