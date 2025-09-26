Atalanta have received a significant boost ahead of their clash with Juventus this weekend as Charles De Ketelaere has been declared fit to play. The Belgian has endured injury struggles this season and, earlier in the week, was expected to miss the encounter. His recovery, however, comes as welcome news for La Dea, who regard him as one of their most dangerous players capable of unsettling Juventus and other opponents.

De Ketelaere is eager to make an impact this season and contribute decisively to Atalanta’s campaign. According to Calciomercato, he has recovered in time to feature against the Bianconeri, adding an extra layer of intrigue to what is expected to be a competitive contest.

Juventus’ Title Ambitions Tested

The fixture is of great importance to both sides. Juventus are firmly focused on reclaiming the Serie A crown, and their strong run of form has positioned them well for a title challenge. Yet they are fully aware that dropping points could allow Napoli to extend their advantage in the standings. For this reason, every match is being approached with heightened intensity, and the upcoming trip to Bergamo is no exception.

Juventus’ strategy is to take the season one match at a time, ensuring that consistency and concentration remain at the heart of their performances. A victory over Atalanta would not only maintain momentum but also send a message about their resilience and determination in pursuit of the Scudetto.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Atalanta’s Threat Under Juric

While Juventus will enter the game with confidence, they know that Ivan Juric’s Atalanta is a side capable of inflicting their first defeat of the season. Atalanta’s aggressive style and ability to exploit attacking opportunities make them a difficult opponent, particularly with the return of De Ketelaere.

No fixture in Serie A can be taken lightly, and this encounter will demand Juventus’ best performance to secure three points. The Bianconeri recognise that every game presents unique challenges, and the presence of De Ketelaere increases the stakes for a match already rich in significance. Both teams will be determined to seize the initiative, setting the stage for a decisive battle in the wider context of the season.