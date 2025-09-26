Juventus have been pleased with Dusan Vlahovic’s start to the season, but the striker remains a player the club would ideally like to sell. During the last transfer window, the Bianconeri explored potential moves for Vlahovic, with several clubs reportedly linked to his signature. Despite this interest, no agreement could be reached, and the Serbian forward has remained part of Juventus’ squad.

Although the club appreciates Vlahovic’s contributions over recent matches, they remain keen to avoid the risk of losing him as a free agent next summer. Juventus see an opportunity to capitalise on his current form by placing him on the transfer market once the window reopens in January. Reports from Il Bianconero suggest that the club is actively preparing for this possibility, anticipating interest from teams seeking attacking reinforcements.

Vlahovic’s Role and Impact

Vlahovic has proven to be a key figure for Juventus, delivering important goals and providing the team with a focal point in attack. The Bianconeri are focused on extracting the best performances from him while he remains on their books, ensuring that his contributions continue to benefit the squad during a demanding period of the season. His form has been described as “fantastic,” and the club recognise the value he brings both on and off the pitch.

The decision to sell Vlahovic in January is not solely about his performance but also reflects Juventus’ broader strategy of managing assets and planning for the future. By transferring him while he remains in peak form, the club hopes to secure a fee that would facilitate the acquisition of a suitable replacement in the summer. This approach balances the immediate need for strong results with long-term squad development and financial prudence.

Strategic Considerations for Juventus

While Vlahovic continues to perform at a high level, Juventus must manage the delicate balance between maximising his impact and preparing for a potential departure. The club’s planning ensures that they remain competitive in the present while positioning themselves strategically for the next transfer window. The key will be maintaining his motivation and focus, enabling Juventus to benefit from his talents until a suitable move materialises.

For now, the emphasis is on performance, consistency, and preparation. Should Vlahovic continue to score and maintain his form, Juventus will be well placed to negotiate a significant fee, providing the financial flexibility to strengthen the squad for the remainder of the season and beyond.