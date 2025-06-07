Fabio Capello has expressed confidence in Igor Tudor’s potential to outmanoeuvre his managerial rivals in Serie A when the new season begins. Juventus appear set to entrust Tudor with leadership of the team for the next campaign after they were unable to secure some of their top managerial targets. With a squad containing several high-level players, the club believes that a more competitive season lies ahead under Tudor’s guidance.

Juventus have not been at their best in recent times, and their status as contenders in the Club World Cup remains uncertain. However, the team’s hierarchy sees promise in Tudor, who has already begun shaping the squad in his image. Unlike his predecessor, Thiago Motta, Tudor seems to command a higher level of engagement from his players, and that renewed spirit is raising hopes of improvement.

Tudor’s Familiarity with the Squad Offers an Edge

According to Fabio Capello, Tudor possesses a critical advantage over his rivals in the Italian top flight. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Capello remarked, “Igor can take advantage of the fact that he already knows his players, unlike most of his colleagues on the benches of the big teams. And, as mentioned, he can arrive on the wave of the Club World Cup and start strong. It is clear that the Croatian coach needs to get a helping hand from the market, but that is a discussion that applies to everyone.”

Capello’s observation underlines the significance of continuity and internal familiarity, especially at a time when several Serie A clubs are undergoing transitions of their own. Tudor’s prior working relationship with the squad could allow Juventus to hit the ground running while their competitors adjust to new systems and expectations.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Market Activity Will Be Key to Competitive Edge

While Tudor may have the advantage of squad familiarity, Juventus still need reinforcements to meet the demands of a long and competitive season. The club’s ability to support the coach in the transfer market will likely determine how far the team progresses both domestically and internationally.

Nonetheless, with players showing renewed commitment and a manager who already understands the group, Juventus fans have reason to expect a more cohesive and successful start to the next campaign.