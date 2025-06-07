Juventus are aiming to retain Randal Kolo Muani for the upcoming Club World Cup, which begins in just a few days. Although he is not officially their player, the striker has become a key figure in their plans for the tournament, and the club is working to ensure his availability throughout the competition.

Kolo Muani joined Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January and is currently scheduled to return to the French club at the end of this month. However, this date falls in the middle of the Club World Cup, which poses a logistical challenge for Juventus. In order to keep the player for the full duration of the competition, a special arrangement must be reached between the two clubs.

PSG Open to Extension as Club World Cup Nears

Paris Saint-Germain, having recently won the Champions League, will also participate in the Club World Cup. Despite this, Kolo Muani is not expected to play a significant role for them. He has fallen down the pecking order in Paris and is no longer considered central to their immediate plans. This situation presents Juventus with an opportunity to negotiate an extension to his loan arrangement.

As reported by Tuttojuve, all parties are now aligned in principle, and discussions are progressing towards a resolution. Juventus are confident that Kolo Muani will rejoin the squad following the conclusion of the current international break and take part in the final stages of preparation for the tournament.

Getty Images

Kolo Muani’s Impact Justifies His Inclusion

While the French forward has experienced periods of inconsistency since arriving in Turin, he has nonetheless been Juventus’ most effective striker in 2025. His pace, movement and ability to unsettle defences have added a new dynamic to the team’s attacking play. Juventus believe that his inclusion in the Club World Cup squad will significantly strengthen their chances of competing successfully on the international stage.

Ensuring Kolo Muani remains available for the full tournament has therefore become a priority. With PSG showing a willingness to cooperate, Juventus expect to finalise the necessary agreement in the coming days. His continued presence could be a decisive factor as the club seeks to make an impact at the highest level of international competition.