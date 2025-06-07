Federico Gatti had agreed to a new contract with Juventus just weeks before the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli, who had overseen the negotiations and secured the terms of the agreement. The new deal, valued at 2.5 million euros per season, was set to reflect Gatti’s growing importance within the squad and his ongoing contribution to the team’s progress.

As one of the most underpaid players at the club, the revised terms were seen as a long-overdue recognition of his efforts. Gatti has consistently delivered strong performances and maintained a prominent leadership presence in the dressing room under three different managers. His commitment and reliability have not gone unnoticed, either by Juventus or by other clubs monitoring his situation.

Juventus Eager to Retain Key Defender

Aware of rising interest in Gatti from other Serie A sides, including a renewed approach from Napoli, Juventus are determined to retain the defender. Internally, the club views him as a crucial figure who is not available for transfer. His consistent form and vocal leadership have made him a valued member of the squad, both on and off the pitch.

The decision to offer him improved terms was part of a broader strategy to secure the futures of key players ahead of a demanding campaign. Despite having agreed to the contract, however, Juventus have recently taken the unexpected step of delaying its formalisation.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Contract Delay Linked to Club World Cup

According to Tuttojuve, the club has postponed the signing of Gatti’s new contract, with Damien Comolli reportedly placing the process on hold until the conclusion of the Club World Cup. The rationale behind this decision remains unclear, though it may be linked to broader structural or financial considerations following recent executive changes at the club.

While the delay may cause some concern, there is still confidence that Gatti will eventually sign the new agreement. His performances have justified the proposed salary increase, and Juventus remain keen to reward his loyalty and impact. The expectation is that once the current uncertainty surrounding the club’s administrative situation stabilises, Gatti’s contract will be finalised, ensuring his continued presence at the Allianz Stadium.